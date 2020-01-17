Postal Service Job Fair held in Moscow

(WBRE/WYOU) — Now hiring. The United States Postal Service is looking for a few good mail carriers.

A postal service job fair was held in Moscow Thursday. They need to fill several part-time rural carrier positions.

Moscow has nine routes but only three substitutes right now. Those selected must have their own vehicles and they have to undergo background checks and four days of training in Lehigh County.

“You’re basically a substitute carrier for the regular carrier on the route. You will need your own vehicle in order to deliver the mail and you start at $18.56 an hour,” Joseph Lawrence, post office academy instructor/rural carrier Lehighton, said.

The people who are picked will be fast-tracked to the job. They will be able to be on the job in 28 days instead of the normal six-month waiting period.