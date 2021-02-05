Post Office temporarily suspended

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — People who count on a local Post Office are upset after learning operations are temporarily suspended.







Friday’s emergency order comes one day after a car crashed into the building.

The American Flag flaps in the wind in front of the damaged U.S. Post Office on River Street. It’s boarded up and off-limits to customers like Annette Melovitz of Dallas.

“I was here. I was heading down South River Street just for some other business and I figured I would come by and leave this box and now I found that this small Post Office I usually use because it’s convenient is closed due to damage,” said Melovitz.

“Highly disappointed. It seems like someone drove their care into the Post Office, so it will be another day delay,” said Louis Honeywell of Plains Township.

The Postal Service says no mail was damaged, but they still do not have a timetable for when the office will reopen.

We spoke with a woman that did not wish to go on camera, but she says her mailbox is right behind me and she came here to pick up a check to pay her bills.

Everyone is being forced to rush over to Wilkes-Barre Post Office on South Main Street to pick up their time-sensitive mail. Missing their little home Post Office they’ve been going to for years.

“It’s convenient, there are no other stores around it and I can usually get in and out quickly for my mail so yeah I do like it. I’m glad it’s here,” said Melovitz.

The nearest Post Offices are six minutes away in Kingston, eight minutes away in Wilkes-Barre and 13 minutes away in Wyoming.

“I’ll have to go back up the Back Mountain to mail my box. It will cost me more time, but the box has to go out today, so I’ll have to do that,” said Melovitz.

But despite the love for this Post Office, everyone will remain on the outside, looking in.

A mobile P.O. Box section has been setup at the Wilkes-Barre Post Office dedicated to Plains Post Office P.O. Box customers. The Wilkes-Barre Post Office is located at 300 S. Main St, Wilkes-Barre PA. The Wilkes-Barre Post Office’s hours of operation are: Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Information about alternate collection box locations, collection times, and postal products, and services can be found online.