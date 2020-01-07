Possible trial for man accused of shooting Wilkes-Barre woman

(WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of murdering his girlfriend will head to county court for possible trial. 18-year-old Zien Council is accused of shooting 26-year-old Brittany Reynolds inside her Wilkes-Barre home.

Dramatic testimony Tuesday in district court, when, for the first time, since Reynolds’ murder, Council comes face to face with her family and friends. Council had nothing to say as he was brought to court Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say on December 17th, he shot Reynolds in the back of the head and then fled to his hometown of Philadelphia. Her body was found several days later inside her Matson Avenue apartment by police.

This after her mother called police to do a welfare check when they did not hear from her. She had a pillow on her head and was shot once in the back of the head. Reynolds’ mother testified that it was not like her daughter not to return calls or text messages.

A detective testified that when they interviewed Council in Philadelphia, he said quote: “I never pulled the trigger on anybody.” At that point in time, prosecutors say Council was never told how she was killed. A judge ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to Luzerne County Court for trial.

“It’s a tragic case a death of a beautiful young woman. Certainly, it was unnecessary, very sad but we are prepared to do our job and move forward,” Assistant Luzerne County District Attorney Jarrett Ferrentino said.

Council was tracked down to Philadelphia. Police say he stole Reynolds’ car and her gun. A gun that she bought for self-protection. But defense lawyers say it was accidental and a detective testified Tuesday that Council, after he was brought back to Wilkes-Barre, insisted that the shooting was accidental.