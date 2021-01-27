Possible double tax hit this tax season

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Tax season is on its way, but this year filing could look a little different for some Americans.

With many employees still teleworking and waiting on stimulus checks, tax experts say that could mean more tax hits. Workers whose remote offices are out-of-state may have to file two state returns, depending on laws for the state you live.

Commuters in some states, including Pennsylvania, are usually covered by a reciprocity tax agreement. And experts say, filing for a stimulus check is made simple.

Filers can use what’s called a rebate tax recovery to say stimulus not received, and it will be included on any tax refund.