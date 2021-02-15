Possible censure for Pat Toomey for vote

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party is considering censuring Republican senator Pat Toomey.

They say it’s partly because Toomey was one of six GOP senators who voted to convict President Trump at his second impeachment trial.

Reports say party committees across the country have been doing the same. But Senator Toomey says his vote was not about political gain.

“I did what I thought was right, and I would certainly like to think that regardless of my political circumstances, or whether I was running for office again or not, I would do the same thing,” Toomey said.

Senator Toomey is retiring after his term expires. As for the other Republican voters to impeach, just one will face re-election in 2022.