This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Danville Area School District is dealing with positive COVID cases throughout the district.

According to a message on the district’s website, there are positive cases in every building in the district. Danville Primary Building is the most-impacted building in the district.

Danville Primary Building will be closed for the week of October 4-8. The Primary Building principal will be sending information regarding virtual learning.