Positive coronavirus cases uptick in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With COVID-19 rates rising around the commonwealth, health officials are cautioning people to stay home and avoid gatherings this Christmas.

In Lycoming County, it comes as the virus positivity rate tops 22 percent. A recent uptick in COVID-19 positivity here in Lycoming County has doctors concerned ahead of Christmas and New Year’s.

Per the latest Department of Health statistics, the county’s coronavirus incidence rate is now the third-highest in the state, amplifying fears of another holiday surge.

“We had to suspend our contact tracing about two weeks ago, because the numbers were just impossible for us to keep up,” UPMC Susquehanna Chief Quality Officer Dr. Daniel Glunk said.

Since the start of the holiday season, COVID-19 positivity in Lycoming County has surged to an all-time high. As of Friday, the county’s positivity rate sits at 22.4 percent, nearly seven percent over the state average, while the incidence rate per 100,000 residents is now the third-highest of any county in the commonwealth.

Dr. Glunk says the hospital is prepared for a holiday surge, but believes many still fail to appreciate the virus’ current prevalence.

“Your chance of coming into contact with someone with COVID is much, much greater now. So, getting together and not knowing who you’re getting together with is really setting yourself up for potential COVID infection,” Dr. Glunk said.

It’s a warning echoed by the state’s top health official. At a Monday press briefing, Dr. Rachel Levine cautioned Pennsylvanians of the consequences another post-Thanksgiving-like surge could have on the commonwealth.

“We are approaching Christmas, and then New Year’s, and it’s so important for people to continue the mitigation measures that I just discussed in order to prevent another hospital surge,” Dr. Levine said.

Dr. Levine is not ruling out another shutdown if the state and places like Lycoming County don’t get get those rising numbers under control.

“If people travel, if they have large and small gatherings, then we’ll be more challenged. So we’ll see how things go,” Dr. Levine said.

While UPMC still does have ICU beds available, Dr. Glunk says the recent uptick has placed a burden on the hospital system.

And unfortunately it shows few signs of slowing down. In the last seven days alone, over 1,000 new cases reported in Lycoming County.

The information in this story is based on data reported by the PA Department of Health and the Lycoming County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Sean Coffey, Eyewitness News.