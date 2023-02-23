RICE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A portion of Interstate 81 North is shut down in Luzerne County due to a morning crash.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near the Nuangola Exit around 4:30 this morning for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. State Police have confirmed at least one person has died.

At this time, traffic is being detoured off Interstate 81 North, onto State Route 309, and back onto I-81 at Nuangola.

State Police have not released any additional information. Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.