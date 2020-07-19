Port Carbon Little League debuts new dugouts

PORT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One of the Little Leagues held their opening ceremony today, just in time to show off much needed improvements at their field.

It’s late in the season for an opening day, but the Port Carbon Little League players like Liam Garrity are just happy to be back on the field.

“You get to come outside and play with friends,” said Liam Garrity, baseball player.

And families are happy to be cheer on the players.

It’s been challenging year to get to this point. The pandemic delayed the season and the organization recently replaced their dugouts.

The old dugouts deteriorated over the years and 2018 flooding created even more damage.

“Now that we have the finished product, it really brightens up our field,” said Frank Herndon, President.

The Little League struck out last year, unable to replace them in time for last year’s season because they needed to raise the funds.

Thanks to grants and community support, they scored big time, with these new dugouts that were finished the day before Saturday’s big day.

After being cooped up for most of the year, the kids can finally come out and be kids, playing baseball and enjoying their brand new dugouts.

As happy as the organization was to debut the new improvements, that wasn’t the only home run.

“When I look out here, and i see the kids playing, and just be happy to be playing a sport again, and to be around friends that makes me extremely happy,” said Herndon.

Reminding organizers of their own childhood and the value baseball has added to their lives and the young ones out on the field.

“It’s teamwork, friendships. Some of the best times of my life,” said Brian Garrity, Treasurer, Port Carbon Little League.

The organization has t-ball teams, two minor league teams, three little league teams and two challenger divisions.This season is suspended for t-ball and the challenger teams as a safety precaution.