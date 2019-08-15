Popular snack food business in Poconos closing

(WBRE/WYOU) — A well-known snack food business in the Poconos will soon be closing its doors.

Popcorn Buddha in Stroudsburg is closing due to a battle with another company that’s using a similar logo and similar name. The business began making specialty-flavored popcorn in 2011 in a small shop in Smithfield Township.

It quickly grew out of that location as sales grew, moving into the current 6,000 square foot location in 2016. Last year the owners discovered another company using a similar logo was selling online at big merchant sites.

They quickly began a legal battle to stop the other company based in Connecticut. Online sales at Popcorn Buddha dropped significantly and the legal costs overwhelmed the small business, so they decided to close and try to regroup.

“Their artwork is very similar to ours. There’s confusion in the marketplace and we told them to knock it off and it’s been a rigamaroo since then,” owner Craig Campeotto said.

The Stroudsburg location will close on August 24. The owner is reminding people to cash in any gift certificates they might have. A smaller location in Missouri will remain open and the owners hope to build the name back up so they can once again operate in the Poconos.