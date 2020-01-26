Popular sandwich fundraiser benefits new police K-9

(WBRE/WYOU) — A fundraiser was held Saturday for the first K-9 dog in Lackawanna County Borough.

Olyphant Police and Olyphant Neighborhood Watch sponsored a porketta sandwich fundraising sale for the department’s first K-9 dog, King. King is just seven weeks old currently, but the funds raised will go towards his training and prep to join the K-9 unit. The president for Neighborhood Watch said the sandwiches were so popular, they had to stop walk-in sales altogether.

“It was three days’ worth of work preparing it. We made over 800 sandwiches. We actually had to stop walk-ins because we already sold out of walk-ins,” president Eric Hartshorn said.

Besides walk-ins, they also sold out of all sandwiches, raising about the necessary $2,000 toward King’s training.