Popular Riverfest event returns to Columbia County

(WBRE/WYOU) –An increasingly popular annual tradition is underway this weekend in Columbia County. Riverfest is happening at Test Track Park.

“I love Riverfest, everything about it,” nine-year-old Raina Fuentes said.

It’s Berwick’s annual Riverfest this weekend. Festival goers enjoyed the cool fall air and wandered through craft tents and food trucks. Borough officials consider Riverfest a Berwick staple.

“Next year is going to be our 10-year anniversary. And what makes it special is most fairs fail within the first three years. But we’re going on our 10th year. We’re going strong, borough administrative assistant Nancy Sborz said.

The three-day event features more than 150 vendors, an antique tractor show, a car cruise-in, fair rides, exotic animal shows and more. Rochelle Woodeshick, whose parents began Denny and Pearl’s Pizza, says food is one of the biggest attractions at Riverfest.

“It’s a smaller atmosphere where you can get all the foods that normally at bigger fairs you’re waiting in line for 45 minutes,” Woodeshick said.

Fair goers say Riverfest is also a way to bring the community together.

“It helps people get together and be more friendly,” Thomasena Sherwood of Berwick said.

“It’s just a really nice, almost like a reunion for people,” Woodeshick said.

Sunday is the last day of Berwick’s Riverfest. The festivities will end at 6 p.m. Sborz says the Riverfest Planning Committee will huddle-up in just a few weeks to start planning next year’s Riverfest.