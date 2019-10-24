Popular restaurant returning to downtown Wilkes-Barre

(WBRE/WYOU) — After being closed for almost a year, a beloved restaurant is re-opening in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“We’re back and we’re back and we’re bigger than ever,” Ed Negron, father of owners Jason and Eric Negron said.

A lunchtime favorite is coming back to Wilkes-Barre. Jason Negron and his twin brother Eric will hold The Cheesesteak Factory’s grand reopening on Thursday.

“Everyone’s really excited that we’re open. A lot of people miss us and we miss them too. So it’s gonna be a fun and exciting day tomorrow,” co-owner Jason Negron said.

The Cheesesteak Factory was open for four years, but last year, the Negron twins had to close the restaurant due to employee theft.

Over the course of two years, three employees stole over $20,000 from the restaurant. Ed Negron says the employees stole in different ways, like marking in hours when they weren’t there or stealing food for themselves or their friends.

“It was heart-wrenching. It really was. They broke our hearts because we treated them like family. But like I said, we’re moving on. We are here,” Ed Negron said.

While many restaurants aim to move out of the downtown area, Negron says he’s proud to own two restaurants in Wilkes-Barre. The Negron twins also own King of Kings Gyro on Public Square.

“It takes a lot of courage and guts to stay here and make something out of it. You could make something out of it, or you can leave, or if you complain, just leave. This is home,” Jason Negron said.

“I think it’s great. I’m glad that they’re opening new businesses. That’s a great renovation for this area,” Cade Serota, a customer from Wilkes-Barre said.

Patrons of the new Cheesesteak Factory will notice a new system in place to serve customers more quickly. Negron says they can make three cheesesteaks in less than a minute and a half now. When they reopen, they’ll be serving cheesesteak classics, but you’ll notice a new item on the menu. A cheesesteak with gyro meat on it as a tribute to both the twins and their restaurants.

“Actually a customer told me about it. You should put gyro meat on your cheesesteak and call it The Twinnings and I said that’s a great idea and the rest is history,” Jason Negron said.

“I would definitely try that, for sure. So is it like gyro meat and cheesesteak sauce? That sounds delicious,” Serota said.

The grand reopening will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. There will also be an ice cream giveaway, brownies, and a cheesesteak giveaway.