(WBRE/WYOU) — Some sad news out of Monroe County Tuesday. A well-known radio host of our area has died.

Elisa Caffese-Lee, better known to listeners as Elisa Chase, was the co-host of Gary in the Morning on 96.7 in the Stroudsburg area. She died after a short battle with an illness. According to a post on the morning show’s Facebook page, she spent nine days in the hospital battling a kidney issue.

She was 38.