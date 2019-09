(WBRE/WYOU) — Some of the most recognized props and memorabilia from cinema history are going up for auction.

A preview exhibition of the merchandise is on display at London’s BFI IMAX. Some of the items include a five-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex skull from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and a light-up remote control R2-BDHD droid from Star Wars: Rouge One. But the most valuable item is a stormtrooper’s helmet from Star Wars A New Hope.

The auction is October 1.