Popular diner burglarized and damaged

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are investigating an early morning break-in at a popular restaurant in Luzerne County, after someone smashed in the front windows smashed and took off with thousands of dollars.

An arrest has been made in connection to the burglary at D’s Diner in Plains Township but officials say they are still looking for others who may have been involved.

“The diner got destroyed. Somebody tore the front of the building off, smashed all the windows, stole the atm, and ransacked the inside,” Dan Demellier, the owner of the diner told Eyewitness News.

The break-in, which happened early Thursday morning left the diner ripped apart. Owner, Dan Demellier, says this couldn’t have come at worse time.

“Times are tough. We’re barely surviving right now. For someone to do something like this is heartbreaking,” Demellier said.

The diner has been closed since March, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Employees were planning on re-opening on June 5th, with outdoor dining but that can longer happen.

“We thought about doing that. Putting outdoor picnic tables with umbrellas. That’s out of the question now. There’s too much damage,” Demellier said.

Management at the diner is still waiting to determine how much damage was done.

“I can’t even estimate the cost of damage that was done to the building, it’s structural. Like I said, they put a chain to the front of the building and just ripped apart the building.”

The investigation is ongoing.