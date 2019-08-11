Popular boat show returns for 29th year

(WBRE/WYOU) — You’ve heard of car shows, but what about a boat show?

Boat enthusiasts got to marvel at a line of classic boats Saturday at Grotto Marina in Harveys Lake. It was all part of the 29th annual antique and classic boat show, which is deemed the biggest boat show of its kind in the area. Some of the boats featured are pre-World War II era boats before mahogany became less available due to war.

“Everybody really enjoys them when they’re complete and finished and they’re basically a work of art,” Walt Weir, vice president of the Harveys Lake Boat Club said.

Several awards like the People’s Choice Award and Ladies’ Choice Award were also given out at the event.