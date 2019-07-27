Popular basketball tournament begins in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual weekend-long fundraising event tipped off Friday evening in the heart of downtown Scranton.

Players of all ages and skill sets are participating along the 100 and 200 blocks of Wyoming Avenue. Youth teams pay $100 each while it’s $110 for adults. A portion of the proceeds benefits Lackawanna County High School basketball programs and NEPA Coaches versus Cancer.

“Oh it’s always great. It’s really awesome for the kids. All the families come out, grandparents, raise a lot of money for Coaches versus Cancer,” coach Pat Lee said.

All teams are guaranteed a three-game minimum. The tournament continues Saturday from 9 until 5 in the Electric City.