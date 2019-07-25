Popular bar closes after 10 years of business

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular pub has closed its doors.

Kildaire’s Irish Pub on Jefferson Avenue in Scranton is closed effective immediately. Kildaire’s opened 10 years ago in the city’s downtown.

It was a popular spot for college students and residents alike, especially during the annual Scranton St. Patrick’s Day parade. The owner announced the bar is permanently closed as of 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

“Every year my buddies and I, well the last several years, we come to the Peach Festival and we’ve enjoyed going to the bar. We were really disappointed. In fact, we were getting ready to head over there later this evening,” David Johnson of Kansas City said.

“I’m very disappointed that it closed because a lot of people in there are genuine people and they just lost their job and it’s just bad man,” Kevin Hairston of Scranton said.

A post on Kildaire’s Facebook page says: “Thank you. We’ve enjoyed being a staple in the Scranton community for over 10 years. After serving you countless pints of Guinness and even more memories, we have decided to close our doors.”