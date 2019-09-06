Popular 5K event returns to Pittston

(WBRE/WYOU) — A community tradition is back this weekend in Pittston.

The Book It Through Pittston 5k returns for its fourth year. The event started as a library fundraiser and has grown since then. Thursday night organizers hosted the kickoff party at the Red Mill Tavern to raise funds and promote the race.

“It’s all about giving back to the community. We’re all very blessed in our lives and this gives an opportunity for myself, everyone involved and everyone who comes in as a part of it to just give back to those who may need something that we can help them out with,” event chair Jenny Long said.

Proceeds benefit programs at the Pittston Memorial Library. There’s still time to sign up. You can do so online or by stopping into the YMCA on Main Street in Pittston.

Registration runs all the way up until 8:45 a.m. Saturday, 15 minutes before race time.