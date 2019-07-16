(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Helping seniors maintain good health that’s the idea behind a pop-up senior center on Main Street in Carbondale. The Lackawanna County’s Area Agency on Aging is sponsoring the event. It’s a one stop shop for local senior citizens. They can have a blood pressure screening, learn about healthy eating habit and even receive farmer’s market vouchers. One resident tells Eyewitness News about the importance of the vouchers.

“The elderly, some of them can’t afford fresh vegetables and they give you a voucher to go to the farmers market to get them,” said Marie Dragwa, Simpson.

The seniors were even treated with live music. The Pop Up Senior Center runs until one this afternoon. The next scheduled county pop up event is Saturday July 27-th at the South Scranton Farmers Market.