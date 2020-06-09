Pool sales make big splash during pandemic

Live Now
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The year of the summer staycation is centered around having a backyard pool for many families.

If you were thinking about buying one for this summer, you may already be too late.

Skovish Pools & Spas in Luzerne has sold more above ground pools this year than the previous three years combined.

It has also been busy with inground pool installations which are booked through August.

Deb Hritzak, who works in marketing and sales, says pool manufacturing slowed considerably during the Covid crisis which now leaves inventory depleted.

It’s not only pools that are in high demand.

