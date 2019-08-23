Polish American Vets Club 4th Year Celebration

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — “We’ve got a great club here, everybody pitches in and makes it worth-while,” says Sam Austin, Polish American Vets Club Post Commander.

The Polish American Veterans Club in Plains Township once again hosted veterans from the Wilkes-Barre V.A. Medical Center. Thursday afternoon was filled with food, singing, and laughter. But most importantly, it was a time for the veterans to come together to share their memories.

“They never forget, believe me, they don’t forget. And they will tell you stories if you want to listen,” says Austin.

Eyewitness News spoke to a few veterans who say just being at the event means a lot to them.

“It’s great, great to see the boys getting out of the hospital and getting down here, meeting all these people,” says veteran William Cordy.

And for one veteran, it brought tears of joy…

“I’m smiling inside, but I’m also crying on the inside,” said veteran Robert Moore.

No matter which branch of the military they served in, Jeanine Wolczyk, a daughter of a veteran, says Thursday’s celebration is to bring everyone in one circle.

“Whether they’re Marines, Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, they are all brothers, because they put something on the line,” Wolczyk said.

The Polish American Veterans Club tells us they plan to continue the tradition by celebrating its 5th-year celebration next summer.