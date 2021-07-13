Police: Woman arrested with over one pound of drugs

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been arrested in Williamsport after police say they found her with over a pound of cocaine after conducting a traffic stop.

According to police, they observed a silver Hyundai make several traffic violations in the area of Memorial Avenue and Green Street on July 7.

They stopped the vehicle and say the driver, 44-year-old Tammy Lou Sewell, gave the officers numerous indications of criminal activity leading to a vehicle search.

Police say they found several bags of suspected cocaine, totaling over 500 grams.

Sewell was arrested with charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and other related charges.

