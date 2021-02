WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say a woman named Dachira Jimmenes was last seen at her Wilkes-Barre home Friday night.

The woman is described as being 5-feet-tall, with black hair, brown eyes and 125 pounds.

If anyone has any information , they are asked to contact officer Dennis at (570) 208-4131 or call 911.