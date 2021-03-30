West Hazleton man arrested after police find drugs while investigating reports of a shooting

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — West Hazleton Police were called to Adams Avenue on Monday for the report of a fight and shots fired.
Officers say they found a car matching the description of one allegedly seen fleeing the scene and stopped it.
Officers then found 800 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine packaged for resale/distribution in the possession of the driver, 21-year-old Joseph A Castillo.
Castillo faces two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
The shooting investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call 570-455-3733.
- Hazleton Area softball hungry to make another run at a state championship
- Williamsport bakery suddenly closes, forcing other businesses to also close
- Snow potential in the forecast for April 1
- Monroe County DA explains Christian Hall shooting justification
- Will the new minimum wage hike be helpful or hurtful?