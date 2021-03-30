West Hazleton man arrested after police find drugs while investigating reports of a shooting

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — West Hazleton Police were called to Adams Avenue on Monday for the report of a fight and shots fired.

Officers say they found a car matching the description of one allegedly seen fleeing the scene and stopped it.

Officers then found 800 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine packaged for resale/distribution in the possession of the driver, 21-year-old Joseph A Castillo.

Castillo faces two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The shooting investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call 570-455-3733.