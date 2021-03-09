Police warn of new Lackawanna County scam

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lackawanna County are issuing a new scam warning.

It deals with Amazon. Old Forge Police say scammers are using phone numbers starting with the 562 area code, appearing to be someone in the area.

The caller asks about the victim’s Amazon account and the alleged charges made. The con falsely claims that the victim can have charges removed by downloading an app called Any Desk which the scammer uses to access personal information.

Police want you to be aware of anyone calling from a 562 number that you do not know.