HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV)— Police say they have found and arrested 35-year-old Kasey L. Daniels after being wanted for three felony firearm violations.

Police filed a felony warrant arrest for Daniels on Saturday.

With assistance from tips on her whereabouts, police were able to the serve the Warrant of Arrest on Daniels Monday.