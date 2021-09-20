Police: ‘Wanted dealer’ charged after possessing nearly 300 doses of fentanyl

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A “wanted dealer” has been charged on a felony count after police say she was found in possession of approximately 300 doses of fentanyl.

On September 7, West Hazleton and Hazleton Patrol Officers arrested Shelby Pavlick at a business on East Broad Street in West Hazleton on a warrant issued by Carbon County Probation.

According to police, Pavlick was taken into custody and they discovered she had discarded a scratch off lottery ticket containing suspected fentanyl. They say she observed detectives and officers with the lottery ticket and she told them it “was a loser”.

Pavlick was searched and said to be found in possession of three grams of suspected fentanyl, estimated at 300 doses.

Pavlick was transported to the Carbon County Prison. If charged, she could be facing one felony of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.