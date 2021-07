TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Felony theft arrest warrants have been obtained for two Wyoming County men, police say.

Tunkhannock Township Police say Dakota James Murphy, 22, and Cody CJ Swartz, 21, are wanted for felony theft charges from an incident in Falls Township.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Murphy or Swartz are asked to contact police at 570-836-5255.