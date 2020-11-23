Police: Two arrested for fatal shooting of 15-year-old

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two people have been arrested after a fatal shooting on Sunday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people have been arrested in connection with the killing of 15-year-old Aiden Paiz Sunday night in Polk Township, Monroe County. Paiz was a freshman at Pleasant Valley High School.

Troopers believe the incident was a prearranged drug transaction. A 17-year-old was also injured during the shooting incident, and is said to be in stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing. Eyewitness News will have more on the arrests as information becomes available.

