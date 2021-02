WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — West Hazleton Police say a traffic stop lead to the arrest of a fugitive.

Police say they took 33 year-old Alnaldo Perez from Tamaqua into custody Saturday.

They say he was a passenger in a vehicle they pulled over after several moving violations. Officers say they also found 200 bags of fentanyl in the vehicle, as well as crystal meth.

Perez was wanted by state police on kidnapping and firearms charges. He’s now facing drug related charges as well.