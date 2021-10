SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a wanted suspect.

Police say his name is Keith Ali Trice and he is wanted for crimes including robbery, among others.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective McIntyre at 570-558-8419. If you happen to see the suspect in person, please call 570-348-4141.