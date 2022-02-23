Police: Suspect seen on camera stealing gaming cards from Stroudsburg store

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating after they say someone stole more than $600 worth of gaming cards from a game store in Monroe County last week.

The Stroud Area Regional Police Department says on Thursday, February 17th, the male suspect was caught on camera taking the cards from The Gamer’s Edge store on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

Officials with the store say they recognize the person as he is somewhat of a regular. However, they don’t know his name.

They add that the theft is damaging to them as they are still recovering from the pandemic shutdown and now are dealing with inflation.