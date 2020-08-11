Police stop car after reported hit-and-run crashes in Scranton

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scranton and Moosic Police are on the scene at Birney Avenue in Moosic after they say an off-duty officer followed a damaged car after it struck multiple vehicles.

Police received calls about multiple vehicles reportedly hit in Scranton’s south side.

According to police, an off-duty officer followed the suspect into Moosic. They drove into a parking lot on Birney Avenue where the driver started speeding up with the hood of the vehicle obstructing any line of site.

An on-duty Moosic officer collided with the vehicle head-on in the parking lot to stop the suspect from reaching Birney Avenue and causing an accident.

Police say the suspect has been taken to the hospital for evaluation and charges are expected to be filed today.