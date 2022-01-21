Police: Son stabbed father during argument in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A verbal argument turned violent when a son pulled out a knife and stabbed his father, according to police.

Bloomsburg Police say they were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Country Club Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a knife. They found Robert Fourney, 49, with a puncture wound in his abdomen.

Fourney told police he and his son, Robert Lynn McGuire Fourney, 24, had been arguing and McGuire Fourney had stabbed him with the knife. Police say McGuire Fourney fled the scene before police arrived, but surrendered to a Bloomsburg University Police officer.

Police say they found the knife a short distance away from where the stabbing took place. The knife is described as a four-inch blade folding pocket knife.

Fourney was transported to to Geisinger Medical Center where he was treated. McGuire Fourney admitted to police that he stabbed his father and was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. McGuire Fourney is currently being held at Columbia County Prison.