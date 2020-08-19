Police serving warrants, looking for drugs in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a city wide drug sweep in Williamsport today.

Police say several individuals were arrested for drug charges.

Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner tells Eyewitness News that several arrest warrants, through the United States attorney’s office and the county’s narcotics enforcement unit, were issued starting at six Wednesday morning.

Those arrested are accused in the distribution of illegal narcotics. Wednesday’s efforts are what officials are calling a round-up, and it was planned in advance.

“I think it’s a good idea, I think it’s about time. I used to work at the courthouse, and I retired after 33 years, and I could see it just didn’t stop. It kept getting worse and worse,” said Pat Fawber of Williamsport.

District Attorney Gardner will be holding a press conference Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m., inside the Executive Plaza on Pine Street.