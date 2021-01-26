Police seeking two suspects after Monroe County armed robbery

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

It happened at the Dollar General in Jackson Township, Monroe County late Saturday. Police reports say two victims were robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects dressed in all black and only their eyes showing.

The suspects allegedly walked in, pointed guns at two employees, and demanded money. They got away with nearly $1,000 in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.