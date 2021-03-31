Police seek person of interest after car theft

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lackawanna County are asking for your help to identify a person of interest in a car theft.

The man was caught on video and Scranton Police want to talk with him. He’s described as tall, with a slim build and tight, curly black hair in a bun.

Police say he has facial hair and several tattoos on his arms. He is known to operate a gray Volvo sedan seen in the video and is said to frequent Joe’s Quick Mart on Keyser Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

