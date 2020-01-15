Police seek missing man out of Dauphin County

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a missing man out of Dauphin County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Lykens, Stewart J. Dreisigacker, 60, was last seen/heard from on January 11th, 2020 in the Tower City area of Schuylkill County. His vehicle was found unattended on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 on Goldmine Road, Dauphin County, adjacent to the Lebanon and Schuylkill County lines.

Dreisigacker is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light-colored flannel, and glasses.

He is believed to be in the Tower City, Schuylkill County area and his whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information about Dreisigacker is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Lykens at 717-362-8700.