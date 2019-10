(WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police are continuing their crackdown on off-road vehicles.

Saturday, officers followed two male riders on a bike traveling on the wrong side of the road on Locust and 4th Streets. Police say the driver was passing vehicles.

Police followed the bike until it pulled into a Turkey Hill on Alter Street. Police found the bike hidden on the side of the building.

They are looking for the two men on the bike.