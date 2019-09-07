Police seek help in theft case

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police need your help in identifying suspects in a theft case.

Scranton Police recently released a surveillance video. Authorities say Sunday night, a man is involved in a theft from a motor vehicle. Surveillance video captures one man entering a vehicle in the 500 block of North Hyde Park Avenue.

People are trying to identify the suspect and other people in the video. Investigators say the group also had a pit bull wearing a pink collar. If you have any information, you are asked to call Scranton Police.