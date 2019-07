SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Scranton are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Lackawanna County man.

59-year-old Dave Everly, of Capouse Avenue, Scranton, was reported missing on July 10th. Everly was last seen on June 26th at Regional Hospital.

Anyone with information on this individual, contact the Scranton Police Department at 570-3484141.