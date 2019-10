FOREST CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lackawanna County are seeking the public’s help in locating a Forest City teenager who went missing Tuesday morning.

13-year-old Kellen Torres was last seen around 8 am this morning. It is believed he may be in the Mayfield/Jermyn area.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should dial 911.