Police seek help in identifying shoe thieves

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre are looking for your help in identifying two robbery suspects from earlier Wednesday on Susquehanna Street.

Officials say a victim reported he was meeting these two men to sell two pairs of sneakers valued at about $400 each. While the men were trying on the shoes, he said one suspect showed a gun and told the victim to hand over the shoes.

The victim told police he grabbed the gun, but the thieves got away. The suspects were later seen with the shoes in an Instagram post. Anyone with information is asked to call police.