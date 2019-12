(WBRE/WYOU) — Stroud Area Regional Police need your help to identify a suspected robber.

The crime happened Friday morning in East Stroudsburg. The victim said she was in front of the Lackawanna Hotel on Crystal Street when a man grabbed her purse and fled.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, tall, thin, and wearing a black and red sweatshirt. Anyone with information should call Stroud Area Regional Police or 911.