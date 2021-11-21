Police seek help from public after windows broken in Conyngham Borough

CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Conyngham Police are asking for help from the public after several reports of criminal mischief over this past weekend.

According to a release from Conyngham Police, several windows were broken on Main Street, Butler Avenue, and Walnut Avenue Friday night into Saturday morning.

Police say rocks were thrown at windows in homes, and the back window was smashed out of a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Conyngham Police at 570-788-3006.