(WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police have the motorcycle, now they’re trying to track down the driver causing a nuisance.

Officers seized a blue and white Yamaha which they say was involved in numerous instances of erratic driving in Hazleton this summer. The driver was pushing the vehicle near 10th and Locust Streets on Friday, but abandoned it and ran when police approached.

Contact Hazleton Police if you know anything about the case.