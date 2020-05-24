Police seek Connecticut homicide suspect

(WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: According to the Connecticut State Police Facebook page, Peter Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Police are searching for a 23-year-old man they say is the suspect in a homicide in Willington, Connecticut Friday.

Connecticut State Police say a vehicle Peter Manfredonia stole has been located in New Jersey near the Pennsylvania border. Pennsylvania State Police are aiding in the search for Manfredonia.

Police stressed they believe Manfredonia is armed with several firearms and presumed dangerous. Manfredonia is described as a 6’3 white male with black hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants.