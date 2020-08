WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Police are trying to identify a suspect who was involved in a scamming incident on Tuesday on the 100 block of Wyoming Street.

According to police, around 4:45 PM, the person operating a white Chevrolet Blazer allegedly scammed an elderly resident and took off with his gold ring.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer Twerdi at 570-208-6721 or you can message the police department on Facebook.